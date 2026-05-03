Eish Rao hits twin centuries in U-23 inter-dist tourney

Young cricketer Eish Rao has stamped his authority on the Punjab State Inter-district U-23 One Day Tournament with back-to-back centuries, delivering a string of impactful performances for Nawanshahr in the competition organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.

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In a standout innings on Saturday against Ropar, Eish played a fluent and authoritative knock of 156 runs off 114 balls. His innings combined controlled aggression with confident stroke play, allowing Nawanshahr to build a dominant position in the match. From the early overs, he anchored the innings and ensured the side never lost momentum, steadily converting a good start into a commanding total.

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Interestingly, just two days earlier, on Thursday, Eish had already struck a well-crafted century against Mohali district, highlighting the timing of his form. The consecutive hundreds have highlighted his consistency in a competitive state-level tournament where pressure situations and quality bowling attacks often test young batters.

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Across both matches, Eish’s approach remained composed and disciplined, asserting strong temperament and match awareness. His ability to build innings while maintaining a healthy scoring rate has been a key factor in Nawanshahr’s strong performances so far in the tournament.

Adding further value to his contributions, Eish has also been effective behind the stumps. In the match against Ropar, he effected two sharp stumpings and took an important catch, underlining his utility as a wicketkeeper and his alertness in the field. Eish is also leading the Nawanshahr side as captain and has been playing the dual role of leader and key batter with responsibility.

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Officials from the District Cricket Academy, including SK Sareen and coach Inder Kumar, praised his performances, noting his discipline, consistency and ability to perform in crucial moments. They said his recent form reflects both technical strength and mental readiness for higher levels of competitive cricket.

With these twin centuries and consistent contributions, Eish Rao has emerged as one of Nawanshahr’s most reliable performers in the tournament, playing a central role in their strong position in the ongoing U-23 tournament.