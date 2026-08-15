‘Ek Shaam Shiv Ke Naam’ event leaves school ground littered

The morning after the grand devotional programme ‘Ek Shaam Shiv Ke Naam’, the School of Eminence playground in Phagwara presented a stark contrast to the grandeur of Thursday evening’s gathering, with large number of disposable glasses scattered across the ground as the school resumed its normal functioning on Friday.

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A visit to the venue by The Tribune correspondent found the discarded glasses spread across the school ground, bringing post-event cleanliness and waste management into sharp focus. The condition of the premises raised questions about whether adequate arrangements had been made to clean and restore the educational institution immediately after a gathering attended by thousands of people.

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The issue was among several concerns that emerged after the event, which attracted a large gathering of devotees but also caused considerable inconvenience to residents, commuters, shopkeepers and traders because of traffic diversions and security restrictions in different parts of the city.

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The devotional programme was scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm, while singer Kailash Kher’s performance was also advertised around the same time. However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Kher reached the venue after 8.35 pm, according to details available at the venue. Kher’s main performance commenced after 9 pm.

The prolonged wait was particularly difficult for devotees who had reached the venue well in advance. High humidity added to the discomfort, with several people, including elderly devotees and women, seen using hand fans while waiting for the programme to begin.

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Despite the delay, devotees largely remained engaged with the religious proceedings. Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ continued to reverberate through the venue, while families and other devotees participated in bhajans and devotional activities once the programme got under way.

The participation of the Chief Minister and Kejriwal, however, inevitably gave the gathering a political dimension in addition to its religious character. The presence of senior AAP leaders also highlighted continuing differences within the party’s local organisational setup, as former minister Joginder Singh Mann, his son and former Phagwara halqa in-charge Harnoor Singh Mann and their supporters were not visible at the function.

No specific reference was made during the programme to the prominent Shiva temple at Pacca Bagh in Phagwara. The political aspects, however, remained separate from the religious participation of the devotees, whose presence reflected their faith and interest in the devotional programme.

DIG Naveen Singla, SSP Gaurav Toora and Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma monitored the security arrangements, while police personnel were deployed at strategic points around the venue and along affected routes. The administration had also shifted the Independence Day function from the government school to Ramgarhia College in view of the circumstances surrounding the devotional event. The change reflected the logistical challenges of holding major public functions at the same premises within a short period.

The condition of the school premises on Friday morning added another dimension to the discussion. With the educational institution reopening, the scattered disposable glasses highlighted the need for clearly defined responsibility between event organisers, civic agencies and venue authorities for immediate cleaning and restoration.

Adequate dustbins, waste-collection arrangements and cleaning teams are particularly important when disposable items are distributed among thousands of people. It succeeded in attracting a large gathering for an evening devoted to Lord Shiva and devotional music, but the late commencement, prolonged waiting, traffic disruption and condition of the school premises the following morning also highlighted issues that authorities and organisers may need to address before similar events are held.