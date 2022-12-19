Ek Stree Ke Karname Aur Gareeb Nawaz — a tragicomedy wins hearts

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 18

A play, titled ‘Ek Stree Ke Karname Aur Gareeb Nawaz’ was presented at the KL Saigal Memorial Hall in Jalandhar on Saturday, as part of the ongoing theatre festival - the 8th YUVA Rang Utsav.

‘Ek Stree Ke Karname Aur Gareeb Nawaz’ was the fourth play staged during the ongoing theatre festival.

Under the fest, there will be a total of 9 plays staged till December 30. Four plays have already been staged.

A crisp satire — with two stories juxtaposed together as a perfect comment on contemporary society — was a tragicomedy about the limitations of a man reined-in amidst a vicious circle of red tape aided by fundamentalism — labels which will be thrown back at him — if he tries to make the slightest change in the status quo.

The play is celebrated two Hindi stories ‘Ek Stree Ke Karnaame’ by Surya Bala and Gareeb Nawaz by Santosh Chaube, adapted to stage by playwright Devendra Raj Ankur.

The first story featured the tale of a woman who seethes in anger over her husband’s quiet nature, but she can’t shout out and speak loudly even if she wants to.

The second story featured US-returned Vishwa Mohan, who builds a BPO company upon his return to India and sets up an office in the city, but is helpless before a meat vend blocking his view of his own plush office front.

The tongue-in-cheek satire told the story of a man with exquisite thoughts on ‘Kala Sanskriti, Rajneeti, Shakahaar’ (Art and Culture, Politics, Veganism) who was held to ransom by a ‘Murgi Wala’ who dragged him to court — just because he — wanted the vend out of his legitimate office space (and window view). The play coldly detailed the plight of the man. A High Court summon and a hearing in which a judge politely reminds him that he could have disturbed the state of peace of the city.

An exasperated Vishwa Mohan, terrified of the quagmire he finds himself in, gives in. Because - Usne Loktantra ka Ek Zaroori Path jo Parha tha (He had had a valuable lesson in Democracy).