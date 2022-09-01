Jalandhar's Eklavya School holds Montessori Mela

Jalandhar: Eklavya School marked the birthday of Dr Maria Montessori, Founder of Montessori Method of Education, by organising a Montessori Mela. Pre-primary students showcased their skills in handling the Montessori material. The parents of the pre-primary section students were invited. They lauded the efforts of the students. Nursery students displayed the use of brown stairs, means of transport, and so on.

Tree Plantation at Lyallpur College

The NSS units of Lyallpur Khalsa College, in collaboration with the Rotaract Club and the Talib Alumni Association, organised a one-day tree plantation camp on the college campus. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra said that climate change is a precursor of the future challenges. Prof. Jasreen Kaur, Dean, Academic Affairs, urged the volunteers to adopt these plants and look after them for at least a year. Prof Satpal Singh, Chief Programme Officer, NSS, said that the volunteers planted flowers and plants like moringa, kali, mango, and so on. He added that the NSS volunteers have taken this plantation drive to villages like Baupur Khurd and Bhulla Rai.

LPU Chancellor meets amit shah

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP, Rajya Sabha and Chancellor of Lovely Professional University met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. He told the minister that LPU has one of the best placement records in the country. He also noted that LPU has been ranked among the top 74 universities globally. He said that the university has been endevouring to make Punjab a favourite destination for education.

Amrita Pritam remembered at pcm sd

The Department of Punjabi of PCM SD College for Women held a poetry recitation programme in the memory of Amrita Pritam, on the occasion of her 103rd birth anniversary. Students across streams exhibited their oratory skills. Their poems encapsulated a wide range of themes that were predominant in the poetry of Amrita Pritam, a legendary figure. Komal of BA Semester V won the first prize. Pooja of BA Semester V secured the second position and Himanshi of BA Semester III managed it to bag the third position. Rukanshu, Akanksha and Damini, students of BCom Semester I, each received consolation prizes.

Dips college holds Quiz contest

To make the students realise the importance of water in life, a quiz competition was organised at DIPS College of Education by the Red Ribbon Club during the World Water Week. The competition was held under the chairmanship of Principal Jyoti Gupta. In the first three rounds, questions related to the importance of water, changes in the environment, and the value of water in the economic situation were asked, while in the fourth round, questions were related to the various sources of water and rivers. The winning team was awarded with a certificate.

Cyber Awareness diwas organised

A Cyber Awareness Diwas was organised to spread awareness and prevent cyber crimes at MGN Public School, Kapurthala. The resource-persons were Ketak Chhabra, CAO and Leena Chhabra Dhir, COO of Clients Code. They informed the attendees about reporting cyber crimes online on the national cyber crime reporting portal. They also informed the students and teachers a toll-free helpline number.

Class XII students Visit DRDO

Swami Sant Dass Public School organised an educational trip for the students of XII science stream to the Defence Research and Development Organisation. In an endeavor to develop scientific aptitude and commitment towards the country, Principal Sonia Mago made this effort to make the students aware about this state-of-art diagnostic facility. The students learnt about the technology base in the country in the field of armaments for Indian armed and paramilitary forces.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali, celebrated the festival with fervour. The teachers and students of the department took the blessings of Lord Ganesha, and performed aarti. Sweets were distributed in the department. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of Department, said the students should learn from the teachings of Lord Ganesha, and work hard every day to fulfill their dreams.

Students shine in zonal sports

The students of Innocent Hearts School continued to dominate the Zonal Sports Meet organised by the Punjab School Education Board. The boys' team of Innocent Hearts Green Model Town secured the first position in the U-17 category (Badminton) tournament and the second position in U-14 category. Two students were selected for the district level. In the kho-kho under-19 category, the girls' team bagged the second position, and two students were selected for the district level. The team of Innocent Hearts Loharan clinched the first position in Kho-Kho in the under-19 category and the volleyball team secured the first position inn the under-14 and under-17 categories. In the under-19 category, the boys' and girls' teams of Royal World International School got the first position in handball. Under-17 boys' and girls' teams secured the second position and the boys' team bagged the second position in the under-14 category. In the under-19 category, the girls' Kho-Kho team got the first position while the under-14 girls' team obtained the third position. The Girls' Volleyball team secured the first position in the under-14, 17 and 19 categories.