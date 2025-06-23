Elderly couple foils robbery bid at their house in Dhilwan

An attempted robbery at the residence of an Indian Air Force ex-serviceman at Dhilwan village Rama Mandi here, was averted in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident has left the local community shaken and raised concerns about increasing security threats in residential areas.

According to sources, the ex-serviceman, who lives with his wife, was targeted by intruders late at night. The couple’s children, employed outside the city, were not present.

The robbers managed to break into the house and locked the sleeping elderly couple inside their bedroom from the outside. They then proceeded to another room where valuables were believed to be stored. While attempting to break open the safe, the noise alerted them, who woke up and began shouting for help.

Startled by the commotion, the intruders fled the scene immediately, leaving the robbery incomplete. The ex-serviceman quickly contacted his neighbours, who rushed over, unlocked the bedroom door, and helped the couple out safely.

According to eyewitness accounts, the robbers were dressed unusually — wearing only black underwear and vests, with their faces covered in black paint to avoid identification. Their strange appearance has added a chilling and bizarre twist to the incident.

The police arrived at the scene shortly after being informed. An FIR in the case has been lodged and police officials confirmed that the investigation is underway.