Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

Jalandhar, October 19
A 72-year-old labourer was crushed to death under a road-roller in the Maqsudan area here this afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Lal, a resident of Gazipur village that falls near Maqsudan. The driver of the road-roller fled the spot after the incident.
The Maqsudan police took the body into their custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police registered a case against the road-roller driver.
Vicky, nephew of the deceased, said Tarsem Lal was working on the Jammu-Katra highway project. “While he was having his lunch, he got crushed under the road-roller as its driver lost control over the vehicle,” he said.
Inquiry officer Sarabjit Singh said the body would be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. Efforts were on to nab the absconding driver.
