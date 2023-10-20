Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

A 72-year-old labourer was crushed to death under a road-roller in the Maqsudan area here this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Lal, a resident of Gazipur village that falls near Maqsudan. The driver of the road-roller fled the spot after the incident.

The Maqsudan police took the body into their custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police registered a case against the road-roller driver.

Vicky, nephew of the deceased, said Tarsem Lal was working on the Jammu-Katra highway project. “While he was having his lunch, he got crushed under the road-roller as its driver lost control over the vehicle,” he said.

Inquiry officer Sarabjit Singh said the body would be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. Efforts were on to nab the absconding driver.