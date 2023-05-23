Elderly man beaten to death

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 22

The Hariana police have arrested a person for beating an elderly person to death.

In his complaint to the police, Rohit, a resident of Sotla village, alleged that Sabreet Singh, a resident of the village, punched his father Malkit Singh in the chest, causing him to fall down, and kicked him in the stomach after that. As Malkit fell unconscious, the accused fled the spot.

The relatives took Malkit to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Hariana SHO Narinder Kumar said there was a tussle between the families of both the deceased and the accused over some development works of the village panchayat.

Last night when the accused was passing through the street on his scooter, he heard Raohit and his father talking about something outside their house.

On this, the accused parked his scooter, came back and confronted him and started saying that he was taunting him. He allegedly started assaulting Rohit. Seeing this, his father Malkit Singh came to his rescue, the accused Manpreet allegedly punched him hard in the chest, due to which he fell down, even then the accused did not stop and kicked Malkit Singh in stomach. When Rohit raised an alarm, he fled the spot. However, the accused Manpreet Singh was arrested later.