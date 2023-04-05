Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, Wednesday 5
An imposter who pretended to be a bank employee made off with Rs 4 lakh after conning an elderly customer at an Allahabad Bank branch at Company Bagh Chowk in Jalandhar.
According to police, the victim, Vikas Kumar Chopra, a local businessman, had gone to the bank around 10:30 am to make a deposit. As he filled the deposit form, a man posing as bank employee approached him and flagged an error in the slip.
In the guise of helping the old man, the suspect asked the victim to wait while he processes the deposit. The victim trusted the suspect and handed over the cash, but to his shock, the imposter fled with his money.
Upon receiving the information, Division Number 4 police immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation. The authorities are reviewing the bank's CCTV footage to identify the accused.
