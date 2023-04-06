Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

An imposter who pretended to be a bank employee made off with Rs 4 lakh after conning an elderly customer at Allahabad Bank situated at Company Bagh Chowk here on Wednesday morning.

Victim Vijay Kumar Chopra with the police on the bank premises in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

According to the police, the victim, Vikas Kumar Chopra (80), a local businessman, had gone to the bank around 10:30 am to make a deposit. Despite filling out the deposit form, the suspect approached him, posing as a bank employee, and pointed out an error in the depositing slip.

Under the guise of extending help, the suspect asked the victim to wait while he processed the deposit. The victim trusted the suspect and handed over the cash, but to his shock, the imposter fled with Rs 4 lakh.

In his complaint to the police, Chopra stated that the suspect, who seems to be in his thirties, approached him on the pretext of helping him to correct an error in his depositing slip. He said though he asked him that he could manage on his own, he insisted on helping him, saying he’s one of the bank employees.

“He took the cash from me and I even saw him going towards the cash counter. I thought he was standing in the queue at the counter, however, when he didn’t return even after 15 minutes, I suspected something was wrong and started looking for him in the bank,” Chopra said.

Meanwhile, upon receiving the information, the Division Number 4 police immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation. SHO Mukesh Kumar said they were reviewing the CCTV footage of the bank and other areas to identify the accused.

“The statement of the victim and his family members have been recorded. An FIR against an unknown person under Sections 379 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” he added.

Bank officials, however, said they were not aware of the incident until the elderly man approached them. They said it was only after the incident that they got to know, the man was duped.

Had gone to deposit money