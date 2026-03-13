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Home / Jalandhar / Elderly man on scooter dies in accident

Elderly man on scooter dies in accident

Family blocks Hoshiarpur–Jalandhar road in protest

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:51 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
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An elderly man riding a scooter died on the spot after being hit by a private bus near Chak Gujran petrol pump on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road.

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After the collision, the bus driver dragged the victim for a distance before the bus finally stopped after moving off the road onto the roadside area.

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Angered by the incident, the victim’s family members blocked the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road and staged a protest against the district administration for nearly four hours.

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The deceased was identified as Resham Singh (73), a resident of Kirti Nagar, Hoshiarpur. His son Balram Singh, along with Gurpreet Kumar and Anchit Agarwal, said Resham Singh had left home around 8:30 am to perform service at the Radha Soami Satsang Ghar in Chak Gujran, as he did every day.

When he reached the accident spot, a speeding bus belonging to Doaba Roadways Private Company, coming from Hoshiarpur, allegedly hit his scooter from behind.

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Family members alleged that after the accident, the bus driver and conductor were taken away by another driver from the same company in another bus. They also claimed that the victim’s body remained lying on the road for a long time and no administrative official arranged an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

After waiting for about two hours, the family themselves placed the body in their vehicle and transported it.

SHO Parvinderjeet Pal Singh of Bullowal Police Station reached the scene. Company inspector Sukhjeet Singh assured the police that the bus driver and conductor would present themselves before the authorities. The bus driver was identified as Tara Chand of village Fambian near Sham Churasi.

Following police assurance of strict action against the accused, the family ended the protest and the road was reopened. Traffic had remained blocked during the protest, forcing many travellers to take kucha road or walk to reach their destinations.

The police have sent the body to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, for the post-mortem examination and started a search for the accused.

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