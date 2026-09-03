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Home / Jalandhar / Elderly man robbed, seriously injured in Sultanpur Lodhi

Elderly man robbed, seriously injured in Sultanpur Lodhi

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:05 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Concerns over the safety of residents have resurfaced in the Sultanpur Lodhi area following an alleged robbery in which a 70-year-old man was reportedly assaulted and seriously injured by two motorcycle-borne suspects.

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The assailants allegedly fled the spot after snatching the elderly man’s mobile phone and cash. The injured victim has been admitted to Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, where he is undergoing treatment. According to the information available, the incident took place on Shatabgarh road when 70-year-old Darshan Singh, was returning home from his fields.

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He was reportedly stopped on the road by two youths travelling on a motorcycle. The suspects allegedly threatened him and asked him to hand over the belongings he was carrying. Darshan Singh reportedly complied with their demand and handed over his mobile phone and cash.

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However, according to his account, the suspects allegedly assaulted him even after receiving the items. The attack left him seriously injured, following which the accused fled from the spot on their motorcycle. The injured man was subsequently taken to Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, where he was admitted for treatment.

During treatment, Darshan Singh reportedly told those present that the suspects had first threatened him and taken his mobile phone and money, but assaulted him despite his cooperation.

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Residents have urged the police administration to increase patrolling in the area and take prompt steps to identify and arrest those responsible for the alleged robbery and assault. Local residents have also called for greater police surveillance in areas considered vulnerable to such incidents.

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