Elderly man's blind murder case solved, 3 in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

The Nawanshahr police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a 70-year-old man, Kartar Singh, with the arrest of three persons.

Septuagenarian was murdered on Oct 18 Kartar Singh was murdered on the evening of October 18. His son-in-law Parminder Singh had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. In his complaint, Parminder told the police that some youths came to his house and took Kartar along. Later, his body was found at some distance from the home.

During a press conference held here today, SSP Bhagirath Meena said three suspects were arrested in the case. They had been identified as Vijay Kumar (30), Manpreet Singh (22) and Navjot Singh (22).

The police today claimed that Akshay was the mastermind behind his killing. He wanted to take revenge from Kartar.

“Kartar’s son had fled with Akshay’s sister and later married her. Kartar got them divorced after some time. This made Akshay angry, following which he decided to murder Kartar,” the police said.

Akshay had also promised to give Rs 50,000 to killers for murdering Singh. The septuagenarian was murdered with hockey sticks and a kirpan. The SSP said they had launched a hunt to nab Akshay.