Elderly person loses cell phone to snatchers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 4

There seems to be no let-up in rising crime incidents here. A day after robbers strike at a chemist shop here, a snatching incident was reported from the vicinity of the Basti Bawa Khel police station here late last night. The incident took place just a stone’s throw away from the police station.

An elderly man fell prey to three Activa-borne miscreants. The victim, Bachan Lal, was returning home when the incident took place. Bachan Lal said while he was walking along with his grandson, one of the suspects lifted the mobile phone from his shirt’s pocket. The suspect fled the spot with two of his associates who were waiting for him on the scooter at some distance.

The victim raised an alarm, following which local shopkeepers and BJP leader Pardeep Khullar rushed to the spot. They said if the police failed to arrest the suspects involved in both cases, including the robbery at chemist shop, by tomorrow, they would hold a protest.

The shopkeepers said this was the fourth crime incident in the recent past. “Repeated incidents show that criminals seem to have no fear of law enforcement agencies,” they added.

They urged the police to bolster security measures and arrest the suspects responsible for these incidents. “Failure to do so may force us to take to streets,” the shopkeepers said.