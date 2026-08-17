Elderly woman dies as roof falls amid heavy rain in Hoshiarpur

An elderly woman buried under debris and died when the roof of a house collapsed following heavy rain here on Sunday.

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Surinder Kumar Kaka, a resident of Mohalla Balmiki, Ghanta Ghar, said his sister-in-law, Kamla, 78, was sleeping in the verandah of her house around 6 am when the roof supported by wooden-beams collapsed on her amid heavy rain.

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With the help of local residents, Kamla was pulled out from under the debris and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he said.

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Kamla lived in the house with her husband and son. Surinder Kumar said the family had not received any government assistance despite the house having a roof supported by wooden beams.

Local residents present at the spot urged the government to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family.