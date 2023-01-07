Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 6

The police have arrested five persons, including grandson of the deceased, who walked out on bail in a case of theft.

Bullowal SHO Pankaj Sharma said Avtar Singh, a resident of Khanpur Thiada village, had lodged a complaint with the police that he was going to his house to get the faulty TV repaired. When he was passing the house of Gyan Kaur, he saw one of the accused was carrying goods from the woman’s house on his motorcycle.

When he tried to stop him, he fled. When he went inside the house, four more suspects ran away by jumping over the wall while Gyan Kaur’s body was lying in a pool of blood there. He informed the village sarpanch, the police and other people. Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sukha, Balveer Singh, alias Labhu, Harman Singh of Meghowal Ganjian, and Deepak Gupta of Davida Ahirana were overpowered by villagers on the spot. But Manpreet Singh, alias Monu, a resident of Nasrala, who is the grandson of the victim, escaped.

It is said that Manpreet Singh was in jail on charges of theft and Gyan Kaur had given his surety for bail. Accused Manpreet Singh was in the habit of stealing household goods to buy drugs and when Gyan Kaur came to know about it, she barred him from entering her house. Gyan Kaur’s husband had died about 15 years ago and she used to live alone in the house.

The Station House Officer, Bullowal, Pankaj Sharma, told the reporters that the interrogation of the accused would lead to more big revelations.