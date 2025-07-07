DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Elderly woman loses earrings to snatchers

Elderly woman loses earrings to snatchers

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:57 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An elderly woman was robbed early this morning. The incident took place near Noor Mahal Road, Phillaur. Robbers, reportedly two women and a young man, were travelling in a car and are suspected to be part of a gang involved in similar crimes across the region.

Advertisement

According to sources, the incident occurred around 8 AM when Nirmal Kaur was out for a morning walk near the residence of Comrade Jarnail. A white car approached her from the Noor Mahal side and stopped nearby. Two women stepped out of the vehicle and, pretending to know her, claimed their sister was also out for a walk. They then hugged Nirmal Kaur in a friendly gesture during which they stealthily removed her gold earrings.

By the time the elderly woman realised what had happened, the suspects had already sped away towards Phillaur. She raised the alarm, and resident Master Karnail Chand came to her aid. Nirmal Kaur narrated the incident in detail.

Advertisement

Shortly after, other woman returning from the nearby Radha Soami Satsang centre also reported that the same white car had offered them a ride. Fortunately, they were not wearing any jewellery, and the suspects dropped them off a short distance away. These accounts suggest the criminals are targeting elderly women wearing gold.

This is not the first such case involving this vehicle. According to locals, a similar white Swift car was involved in multiple snatching incidents in Apra town in recent weeks. Despite earlier complaints, the culprits have managed to evade arrest.

Advertisement

However, in this latest incident, the car has reportedly been captured on CCTV footage, which may assist police in identifying and tracking down the suspects. Social activist Jarnail Ram has urged the police to take swift action, citing growing public fear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts