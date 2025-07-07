Elderly woman loses earrings to snatchers

An elderly woman was robbed early this morning. The incident took place near Noor Mahal Road, Phillaur. Robbers, reportedly two women and a young man, were travelling in a car and are suspected to be part of a gang involved in similar crimes across the region.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 8 AM when Nirmal Kaur was out for a morning walk near the residence of Comrade Jarnail. A white car approached her from the Noor Mahal side and stopped nearby. Two women stepped out of the vehicle and, pretending to know her, claimed their sister was also out for a walk. They then hugged Nirmal Kaur in a friendly gesture during which they stealthily removed her gold earrings.

By the time the elderly woman realised what had happened, the suspects had already sped away towards Phillaur. She raised the alarm, and resident Master Karnail Chand came to her aid. Nirmal Kaur narrated the incident in detail.

Shortly after, other woman returning from the nearby Radha Soami Satsang centre also reported that the same white car had offered them a ride. Fortunately, they were not wearing any jewellery, and the suspects dropped them off a short distance away. These accounts suggest the criminals are targeting elderly women wearing gold.

This is not the first such case involving this vehicle. According to locals, a similar white Swift car was involved in multiple snatching incidents in Apra town in recent weeks. Despite earlier complaints, the culprits have managed to evade arrest.

However, in this latest incident, the car has reportedly been captured on CCTV footage, which may assist police in identifying and tracking down the suspects. Social activist Jarnail Ram has urged the police to take swift action, citing growing public fear.