Elderly woman's eyesight restored

Elderly woman’s eyesight restored

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:05 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Sarab Naujwan Sabha (Regd), in collaboration with Sarab Naujwan Welfare Society, successfully facilitated a free eye surgery for an underprivileged elderly woman under its ongoing humanitarian initiative titled “Aao punn kamaaiye” (Let us earn virtue).

Under the leadership of sabha president Sukhwinder Singh and with financial support from industrialist Jatinder Singh Kundi, the organisation arranged a free cataract surgery for Vidya Devi, who was suffering from advanced white cataract. The procedure was performed by ophthalmologist Dr Tushar Aggarwal, who implanted a foldable intraocular lens, restoring her vision and bringing new light into her life.

The event witnessed the presence of Satnampura SHO, Inspector Amanpreet Kaur, as the chief guest, while Principal Meenu Gupta of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) attended as the special Guest. Punjabi cultural promoter from the USA, Jassi Banga, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

