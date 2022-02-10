Election Commission prohibits engaging kids in poll activities

Tribune News Service

The Election Commission has strictly prohibited the engagement of children in any kind of election activities.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday directed all political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the ECI’s directions to not use children in any sort of election-related works, including distribution of pamphlets, posters or participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings, etc.

Sarangal said it was the responsibility of leaders and candidates of all political parties to ensure that there was no violation of these instructions and necessary action would be taken against the erring political parties/candidates.

He said the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, had banned deputing or employing children below the age of 14 in occupations, including transport of goods and others, which were harmful and unsafe for them.

The administration is committed to protecting the rights of children and would keep a close watch in district. —