Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

Jalandhar, December 6
The final electoral rolls for elections to the president of the NRI Sabha Punjab have been published on their website: www.nrisabhapunjab.in. The election are slated to be held on January 5, 2024.
NRI Sabha Punjab Executive Director and ADC (Rural Development) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa said the final voter list had been uploaded on the website after disposing of all the claims and objections.
Bajwa further said candidates can file nomination papers in the court of the ADC (G) on December 11 and 12 while the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on December 13.
After trying to explore the possibility of unanimity in the elections on December 14 and 15, nomination papers can be withdrawn on December 22.
He urged all the members of the NRI Sabha to renew their photo identity card, which is more than five years old. He said the last date for renewing the photo identity card is December 15.
He said only NRIs, who had become members of the Assembly before October 27, would be allowed to vote in the election while nominees would not be allowed to vote.
The ADC said the NRIs coming to vote must bring their passport and identity card issued by the organisation. More information in this regard can be obtained from the NRI Sabha’s website, he added.
