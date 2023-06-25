'Embarrassed' by thrashing video going viral, man kills self

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 24

A young man of Shalimar Nagar ended his life by hanging himself after a video of his alleged thrashing by his in-laws went viral on social media. According to the police, Ranjit Singh and Sukhwinder Kaur, the parents of deceased Amanpreet Singh, alias Sunny (26), said their son had been married for four years and also had a three-year-old child.

They said due to a quarrel in the house, Amanpreet was living in a rented accommodation with his wife. However, Amanpreet’s wife had been living at her parents’ house due to a quarrel with him. Ranjit and Sukhwinder alleged that their daughter in-law’s family members beat up their son, the video of which went viral on social media.

They alleged that as their son couldn’t bear the humiliation and embarrassment, he ended life by suicide. On receiving the information about the incident, DSP (City) Palwinder Singh reached the spot and sent the body to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, for postmortem. He said further action would be taken on the basis of statements of the family members of the deceased and none of the accused would be spared.