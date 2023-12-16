Emergency Response System launched in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

To deal with the problem of increasing traffic jams in the city, the Commissionerate Police has started a new initiative by integrating PCR units and traffic staff into a common Emergency Response System (ERS).

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said that with an addition of 111 new employees, a total of 442 personnel were combined under the new system.

ADCP (Traffic) Kanwalpreet Singh briefed the team members at the launch today. A total of 55 vehicles (26 cars and 29 motorcycles) were flagged off by CP Swapan Sharma. He said the reforms were being made to modernise the uniforms of cops under ERS.

To make the system quick and effective, working hours will be fixed for staff deployed under ERS. The main functions of this programme would be to control traffic in the congested areas, to reach the spot in case of an emergency and to solve the problems being faced by the public without any delay. Apart from this, no tolerance zone and one-way zone have also been created to run the traffic system smoothly in the city.

The CP said the traffic will be properly regulated in front of crowded markets, schools and colleges. He appealed to the city residents to co-operate with the police in this campaign.