‘Emotional strength matters as much as academic success’

Schools can help students understand their feelings, manage disappointment and anxiety and respond thoughtfully, equipping them with resilience and life skills, says Dr Loveleen Bagga, VP, Apeejay School.

Emotional strength is as important as academic achievement in a child’s development. Every child experiences anger, disappointment, excitement and anxiety. What makes the difference is not the emotion itself but the ability to manage it wisely. This quiet strength—the ability to pause, think and choose a thoughtful response—is one of the most valuable life skills a school can nurture.

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A school is much more than a place of learning. It is where children experience success and failure, friendship and conflict, appreciation and criticism, confidence and self-doubt—sometimes all within a single day.

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Think about these everyday situations. A child becomes upset because a classmate refuses to share stationery. A student cries after losing just one mark in a class test. Two best friends stop talking because one wasn’t included in a group activity. A child reacts angrily when corrected by the teacher. Someone refuses to participate because he fear being laughed at. A student who performed brilliantly in one exam feels like a failure after scoring slightly lower in the next.

These incidents may seem small to adults, but for children they are emotionally significant. They are learning not only mathematics, science, or English—they are also learning how to deal with disappointment, jealousy, frustration, excitement and failure.

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Children are still developing emotional maturity. Their feelings are often stronger than their ability to control them. A small criticism may feel like rejection. A simple disagreement may seem like the end of a friendship. One poor result may convince them that they are incapable.

In today’s world, constant comparison through social media, academic competition, and busy family routines often add to their emotional burden. Instead of asking, “Why is this child behaving like this?” perhaps we should ask, “What is this child feeling at this moment?” That one question changes our approach from punishment to guidance.

As teachers, we learn that behaviour is often a form of communication. The child who keeps interrupting may simply want attention. The child who refuses to answer may not be lazy but afraid of making mistakes. The student who becomes angry after losing a game may not dislike sports; perhaps no one has taught them how to lose gracefully. The child sitting quietly in the last row may not be disinterested. They may simply be waiting for someone to notice them. When we understand the emotion behind the behaviour, our response becomes more compassionate and effective.

One day, a student lost an inter-house competition. Tears rolled down his face as he whispered, “Ma’am, I failed.” Instead of talking about winning or losing, we spoke about effort, courage and learning. By the end of the conversation, he smiled and said, “Maybe I didn’t fail. I just didn’t win today.” That change in thinking was a far greater achievement than any medal. Textbooks help children gain knowledge, but it is the warmth, patience and faith of a teacher that leaves the deepest imprint on their hearts.