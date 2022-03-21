Employee electrocuted, JE booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 20

In the case of the death of a contractual employee due to electrocution, the Sadar police have registered a case against the JE of the PSPCL. The complainant, Manmohan Singh of Khanpur village, told the police his brother Gurpreet Singh (26) was working as a contract worker in the PSPCL. He was doing electrical repair work in Bassi Hast Khan village when suddenly the power supply was released. When he was being taken to the hospital, he died on the way. The complainant alleged that due to the negligence of JE Varinder Singh, a resident Bassi Kalan, the power supply was not stopped, due to which his brother lost his life. —