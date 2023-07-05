Employee hurt as 4 youths open fire at filling station

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 4

Four masked youths riding two motorcycles opened fire at a petrol pump located at Ghasipur village on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, injuring a pump attendant here last night.

The injured person was taken to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar owing to his serious condition.

After receiving information about the incident, Narinder Kumar, SHO of the Hariana police station, reached the spot along with a police party and started investigations into the matter.

The SHO said the victim, who suffered bullet injuries, had been identified as Sunil Thakur. He said according to information from the petrol pump workers, four masked youths reached there on two motorcycles around 10 pm yesterday. They started firing at the petrol pump. Thakur suffered two gunshot injuries. The suspects later fled the spot.

Narinder said a detailed investigation was being carried out regarding the incident and the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scrutinised. A case had been registered in this regard and the suspects would be arrested soon.

