icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Employee leaders detained ahead of CM’s Tanda visit

Employee leaders detained ahead of CM’s Tanda visit

Had decided to show black flags to Mann over OPS

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Talwara, Updated At : 08:50 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Employee leaders protest outside Talwara police station.
Advertisement

Several employee leaders associated with the Old Pension Restoration Sangharsh Committee and CPF Union Punjab were allegedly detained and placed under house arrest ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Tanda.

Advertisement

According to union sources, state convener Jasvir Talwara was confined to his residence, while other key leaders were taken into police custody and lodged at different police stations across the district. The unions had announced plans to show black flags to the Chief Minister as part of their protest demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

Advertisement

Pritpal Singh Chautala, Sanjeev Dhut, Prince Palyal (Garhdiwala), Amar Singh and Sarabjit Singh were detained and shifted to police stations in Garhdiwala, Bhunga and Tanda. The action was reportedly taken in the wake of the union’s call for black flag protests during the Chief Minister’s visit.

Advertisement

Union representatives alleged that Jasvir Talwara is routinely placed under house arrest during such visits, preventing him from participating in peaceful demonstrations. They further claimed that other leaders were detained without clear justification and sent to different locations to disrupt organisational coordination.

Following the action, employee leaders and members gathered outside Talwara police station and staged a protest, demanding the immediate release of those detained. Protesters accused the police of curbing democratic rights and attempting to suppress the voice of employees.

Advertisement

Union leaders Rajat Mahajan, Varinder Vicky, Satish Kumar, Vikas Sharma, Sat Parkash and Parmjeet Katib condemned the police action, calling it undemocratic and unjustified. They asserted that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and such measures reflect an attempt to silence legitimate demands.

They warned that if such detentions and house arrests continue, the agitation would be intensified across the state. The leaders added that widespread protests would be launched against the police action, and the government would be compelled to address the long-pending demand for restoration of the old pension scheme.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts