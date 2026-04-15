Employee leaders detained ahead of CM’s Tanda visit

Several employee leaders associated with the Old Pension Restoration Sangharsh Committee and CPF Union Punjab were allegedly detained and placed under house arrest ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Tanda.

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According to union sources, state convener Jasvir Talwara was confined to his residence, while other key leaders were taken into police custody and lodged at different police stations across the district. The unions had announced plans to show black flags to the Chief Minister as part of their protest demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

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Pritpal Singh Chautala, Sanjeev Dhut, Prince Palyal (Garhdiwala), Amar Singh and Sarabjit Singh were detained and shifted to police stations in Garhdiwala, Bhunga and Tanda. The action was reportedly taken in the wake of the union’s call for black flag protests during the Chief Minister’s visit.

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Union representatives alleged that Jasvir Talwara is routinely placed under house arrest during such visits, preventing him from participating in peaceful demonstrations. They further claimed that other leaders were detained without clear justification and sent to different locations to disrupt organisational coordination.

Following the action, employee leaders and members gathered outside Talwara police station and staged a protest, demanding the immediate release of those detained. Protesters accused the police of curbing democratic rights and attempting to suppress the voice of employees.

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Union leaders Rajat Mahajan, Varinder Vicky, Satish Kumar, Vikas Sharma, Sat Parkash and Parmjeet Katib condemned the police action, calling it undemocratic and unjustified. They asserted that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and such measures reflect an attempt to silence legitimate demands.

They warned that if such detentions and house arrests continue, the agitation would be intensified across the state. The leaders added that widespread protests would be launched against the police action, and the government would be compelled to address the long-pending demand for restoration of the old pension scheme.