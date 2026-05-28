Employee unions announce protest march to CM’s residence on May 31

A joint front formed by 10 employee unions in Punjab under the banner of the “Old Scales, Old Pension and Allowances Restoration Front” has announced to intensify its agitation against the Punjab Government over pending financial demands. The organisations are preparing for a protest march towards the Punjab Chief Minister’s official residence in Chandigarh on May 31.

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The decision was taken during a preparatory meeting held at the Mini Secretariat in Hoshiarpur. Employee leaders said a state-level rally would first be organised near Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali, following which protesters would march towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

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Leaders of the Old Pension Restoration Front Punjab (PPRFP) and Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) alleged that the state government has continued to ignore employees’ long-pending financial demands. The joint front demanded restoration of old pay scales along with the 15 per cent increase recommended under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission for employees recruited after July 17, 2020. They also demanded scrapping of the New Pension Scheme implemented for employees recruited after January 1, 2004 and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

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The unions further sought restoration of 37 withdrawn allowances, release of pending 18 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA), rural allowance, border allowance and ACP benefits. Regularisation of contractual employees, computer teachers, meritorious school teachers, NSQF teachers and non-teaching staff was also among the key demands raised by the organisations. The employee leaders warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to address their concerns and said large-scale participation is expected in the May 31 rally and protest march.

Several employee leaders, including Inder Sukhdeep Singh Odhra, Manjit Singh Dasuya, Baljit Singh Mahimowal, Nand Ram, Mukesh Gujarati, Sukhdev Singh Danciwal and Praveen Sherpur, were present during the meeting.