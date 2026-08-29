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Home / Jalandhar / Employees’ bodies protest over pending demands, burn effigy of CM Mann

Employees’ bodies protest over pending demands, burn effigy of CM Mann

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:21 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Employees burn an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a protest in Hoshiarpur on Friday.
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The members of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners’ Joint Front and the Sanjha Mulazam Manch, Punjab, on Friday staged a protest outside the Civil Surgeon’s office here and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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The protest was organised by the Joint Coordination Committee of the two employee bodies in response to a state-wide call to protest against what the leaders described as the Chief Minister’s ‘high-handed attitude’ and his alleged withdrawal from a proposed meeting with employee representatives.

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The protesters raised slogans against the state government and accused it of adopting a confrontational approach instead of resolving their pending demands through dialogue.

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State leader Satish Rana and district leader Anirudh Modgil said the government should immediately release the pending dearness allowance to employees and pensioners in compliance with the High Court’s directions. They also demanded the resolution of other demands included in their charter.

The leaders thanked employees for observing mass casual leave and participating in protests across Punjab on August 27. They condemned a government communication issued in connection with the mass leave and burnt its copies during the protest. Copies of a tweet attributed to the Chief Minister, stating that agitation and talks could not continue simultaneously, were also burnt.

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The leaders said employees would not be intimidated by government communications and warned that the agitation would be intensified if their demands were not addressed. Besides Satish Rana and Modgil, Manjit Singh Saini, Variam Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Dharminder, Sanjeev Kumar, Neelam Saini and other employee representatives participated in the protest.

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