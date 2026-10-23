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Home / Jalandhar / Employees continue mass leave on Day 2, hold rally for release of DA in Jalandhar

Employees continue mass leave on Day 2, hold rally for release of DA in Jalandhar

Various organisations, including the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front, Joint Employees Manch and teachers' unions, participated in the rally under the banner of the joint coordination committee

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:13 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Contract workers of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC hold protest at the Jalandhar bus depot on Thursday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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Employees from various government departments took mass casual leave for the second consecutive day on Thursday to press for the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) and implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS). They also held a rally at the PUDA ground in the city.

Passengers stranded at the Jalandhar bus stand due to the ongoing strike by government employees on Thursday. Tribune Photos: Malkiat Singh

Passengers stranded at the bus stand due to the ongoing strike by government employees in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

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Various organisations, including the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front, Joint Employees Manch and teachers' unions, participated in the rally under the banner of the joint coordination committee.

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Addressing the gathering, joint coordination committee leaders Tejinder Singh Nangal, Master Manohar Lal, Piara Singh, Rishi Kumar, Avtar Lal and Ajmer Singh criticised the Punjab Government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil demands of employees. They said the decision to observe mass casual leave on October 21 and 22 was taken due to the government’s inaction.

The leaders said despite the issuance of a notification, the old pension scheme had not been implemented in the state. They also alleged that the government had failed to implement the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision regarding the DA. Other pending demands, they said, included fixation of pension for retirees with the 2.59 coefficient recommended by the Pay Commission and regularisation of raw, outsourced and contractual employees.

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Leaders Pushpinder Virdi, Sanjeev Kondal, Raman Kumar Gupta, Ashwani Kumar and Dimple Rahela demanded DA on the Central pattern and immediate release of pending instalments and arrears. They also sought minimum wages for honorarium-based employees. The leaders said computer teachers should be brought under the Education Department and extended the benefits of the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission.

They further demanded revision of salaries by removing anomalies in the Pay Commission recommendations and implementation of a transparent employee transfer policy. Alleging that the government was ignoring employees’ concerns, they said resentment was growing among workers.

The leaders warned that if the government failed to initiate dialogue even after the rally, the joint coordination committee would meet on October 24 to chalk out an intensified agitation programme.

They appealed to employees, teachers and pensioners to remain united and be prepared to fight for their rights. The rally was addressed by Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Charan Singh Bath, Amarpreet Singh Jhita, Zorawar Singh, Master Kamaljit Malhotra, Avtar Singh and Shinder Singh. A large number of women employees and pensioners also participated in the protest.

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