'Employees on poll duty warriors of democracy'

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 11

Describing 4,200 polling personnel deployed in the elections in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar as warriors of democracy, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal said the election staff is the backbone of smooth, free and fair Assembly elections in the district.

While presiding over the second rehearsal for poll staff at Shivalik Public School, the DC said 4,200 poll personnel have been appointed by the administration for the elections whereas sizeable numbers of staff have been deployed by the Police Department.

He said each booth-level team under the presiding officer consist of a five-member staff who have been tasked to ensure smooth conduct of elections at their respective polling booth. He said that 614 polling parties have been constituted in the district and expressed satisfaction over the presence of whole poll staff for the rehearsal today in three of assembly segments.

He asked the poll staff to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity to ensure that entire poll process gets completed peacefully and in a transparent manner. He told the polling staff to ensure that people are able to exercise their right to franchise in a fair manner.

Giving the examples of several remote areas in the country where polling staff and Election Commission work very hard for conducting the polls, the DC said this work is easy in Punjab where infrastructure and structural developments facilitate the polling staff in performing the poll duty efficaciously.

At Banga poll rehearsal was conducted by SDM Navneet Kaur Bal while at Balachaur it was done by SDM Deepak Rohela.