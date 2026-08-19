Employees, pensioners burn effigy of FM Cheema in Nawanshahr

Hundreds of government employees and pensioners on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and burnt the effigy of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in support of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union’s statewide agitation.

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The protest was organised by the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front and the Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab. Addressing the gathering, leaders including Kuldeep Singh Daudka, Vijay Kumar, Harwinder Singh, Jeet Lal Gohalron, Kulwinder Singh Atwal, Ajit Singh Barnala, Jaswinder Singh Ojla, Bikramjit Singh, Vinay Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Ram Kishan Palijhikki and Gurdial Mann criticised the government for allegedly failing to resolve long-pending demands of employees and pensioners.

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The leaders demanded the release of the remaining 18 per cent installments of dearness allowance, pension revision at the 2.59 multiplication factor and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. They also sought the revision of salaries of unrevised categories at the 2.59 factor and regularisation of all categories of contractual employees. They demanded that honorarium and incentive-based workers be brought under the ambit of minimum wages.

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The protesters also called for restoration of all allowances, including the rural allowance, that were discontinued in the name of revision, along with restoration of the ACP scheme. They demanded repeal of the anti- employee notifications dated January 15, 2015, and July 17, 2020, and withdrawal of the amended service rules notification issued on June 12, 2025, besides extending Punjab’s prescribed pay scales to all newly recruited employees in the state.

Among other demands, the leaders sought the withdrawal of the Rs 200 monthly deduction being imposed on employees and pensioners in the name of development, payment of all outstanding arrears of the Sixth Pay Commission in a single installment and restoration of the higher grade pay implemented in 2011 on the recommendations of the Fifth Pay Commission.

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They further demanded that the fixed medical allowance for employees and pensioners be increased to Rs 2,000 per month and that 125 per cent dearness allowance be taken as the basis while revising salaries and pensions from January 2016. The protesters also sought the immediate release of the second part of the Sixth Pay Commission report and constitution of the Seventh Pay Commission for Punjab without further delay.

They demanded the implementation of the cashless health scheme for all government employees and pensioners and enhancement of the death-cum-retirement gratuity to Rs 25 lakh on the pattern of the Central Government. They also sought extension of the benefit to the remaining boards, corporations and other government institutions.