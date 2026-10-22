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Home / Jalandhar / Employees, pensioners hold protest against Punjab Government

Employees, pensioners hold protest against Punjab Government

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:56 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Employees and pensioners stage a protest outside the Mini-Secretariat in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday.
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Employees and pensioners across the district staged protests on Wednesday as part of a two-day agitation called by the Sanjhi Talmel Committee, with government employees taking mass-casual leave on October 21 and 22.

A district-level rally was held outside the Mini-Secretariat in Hoshiarpur, while employees, pensioners and teachers staged a dharna at Pandav Talab in Dasuya and burnt an effigy of the state government at Hajipur Chowk.

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Addressing the Hoshiarpur rally, union leaders accused the government of ignoring employees’ and pensioners’ demands and failing to hold meaningful talks. They sought the release of pending dearness allowance instalments along with arrears, restoration of the old pension scheme, pension revision at a factor of 2.59, restoration of 37 discontinued allowances and revival of the cashless health scheme.

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At Dasuya, representatives of teachers’ unions and pensioners’ organisations raised concerns over the Central pay-scale pattern for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, pending dearness allowance and non-regularisation of contractual staff.

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