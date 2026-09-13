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Home / Jalandhar / Employees protest in Garhshankar, seek fulfilment of pending demands

Employees protest in Garhshankar, seek fulfilment of pending demands

18% DA, old pension scheme, pay arrears among key issues

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:29 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Employees and pensioners during a protest in Garhshankar.
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Hundreds of employees and pensioners from Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr districts held a protest march in Garhshankar on Friday against the Punjab government for allegedly failing to fulfil their demands and for what they termed a campaign to malign employees.

The protest, organised on the call of the joint coordination committee of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front and Sanjha Karamchari Manch Punjab, started from the Garhshankar bus stand and culminated outside the residence of Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri. The protesters raised slogans against the government and carried black flags. Several participants wore black turbans, badges and ribbons, while women employees carried black dupattas.

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The protesters demanded release of the pending 18 per cent DA, revision of pensions on a 2.59 multiplier, restoration of the old pension scheme and revision of unrevised pay scales. They also sought regularisation of contractual employees, minimum wages for honorarium and incentive-based workers, restoration of withdrawn allowances and revival of the ACP scheme.

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Other demands included withdrawal of the Rs 200 monthly development tax on employees and pensioners, payment of pending Sixth Pay Commission arrears in one instalment, increase in medical allowance to Rs 2,000 per month, formation of the Seventh Punjab Pay Commission and implementation of cashless health facilities. The protesters also passed a resolution against the government’s alleged repressive policies.

Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri reached the protest site and received the employees’ memorandum. Leaders warned of intensifying the agitation if their demands were not addressed soon.

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