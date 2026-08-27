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Home / Jalandhar / Employees’ strike set to hit schools, offices, transport in Jalandhar

Employees’ strike set to hit schools, offices, transport in Jalandhar

No road or highway blockades planned

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:49 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The main bazaar in Kapurthala wears a deserted look during the Punjab bandh call. File
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A statewide ‘Maha Hartal’ called by government employees and pensioners is likely to disrupt public services on Thursday, with schools, colleges, revenue offices, PSPCL establishments, transport services and several other government offices expected to remain affected.

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The protest has been called over pending demands, including the release of Dearness Allowance (DA), restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, revision of pay scales and other service-related issues.

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In Jalandhar, employees’ unions affiliated with the Joint Coordination Committee are scheduled to assemble outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and stage a sit-in from 11 am. Joint Coordination Committee leader Tajinder Singh Nangal said employees from various departments would participate in the protest.

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Government health institutions are expected to provide only emergency services, while state-run transport services may remain off the road. However, no road or highway blockades have been planned. Private educational institutions, commercial establishments, shopping malls and private transport operators are expected to function normally.

The employees also organised Akhand Path and kirtan darbar for the progress and welfare of all employees. The event was held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Amardas in Defence Colony. Various administrative and departmental officers also attended the event.

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Among the prominent officers present were Satinder Singh, Commissioner of Police, Varjeet Walia, Deputy Commissioner, Navdeep Singh Bhogal, District Revenue Officer, Swapandeep Kaur, Tehsildar Jalandhar-1 and Pawan Jit Singh, Deputy Commissioner State Tax, along with other officers. A large number of employee leaders from the district unit and various departments also participated in this religious event.

All employees across the board are not taking mass casual leave as planned, especially in government schools and colleges. There has rather been a mixed reaction among teaching and non-teaching staff, some of whom do not want to avail a leave tomorrow. As a result, not all government schools will be completely off even though the student attendance could be minimal.

Schools with a stronger presence of employee union members are likely to witness higher participation in the strike, while others may continue functioning with limited staff and student attendance. Primary schools are likely to see greater disruption as primary teachers’ unions have extended stronger support to the protest.

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