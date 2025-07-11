DT
Home / Jalandhar / Employees union asks govt to appoint finance officials in MC on full-time basis

Employees union asks govt to appoint finance officials in MC on full-time basis

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:48 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Vice-president of the Municipal Corporation Employees’ Union, Phagwara, Narendra Dutt Sharma has urged the Punjab Government to make permanent appointments to the posts of Deputy Controller of Finance & Accounts (DCFA) and accountant in the Phagwara Municipal Corporation.

In a statement issued today, Sharma highlighted that currently, both the DCFA and the accountant are working on an additional charge basis. The DCFA is available only three days a week, while the accountant attends office merely two days a week. This irregular presence has been causing significant inconvenience to retired municipal employees, particularly pensioners.

Senior citizens, aged between 70 to 90 years, have to make frequent rounds of the office to get their essential paperwork processed,” Sharma said. He further mentioned that the issue has been brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary of Punjab and senior officials of the Local Government Department through formal letters, urging them to resolve the matter on a priority basis.

Several union members including Raj Kumar, Yashpal, Haridev Berry, Ramesh Behl, Jank Raj, Paramjit, Tarsem Lal, Bhagat Kishan Lal, Chain Singh, Surinder Kumar, Jugal Kishore and Parveen Kumari were also present during the appeal.

