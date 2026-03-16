Empty cylinders found in Mehatpur; no hoarding reported so far: Admn

In view of the prevailing crisis of LPG cylinders, the district administration has constituted a committee of senior officials to curb black marketing of gas cylinders and large-scale checking of gas agencies is being conducted by different teams. There are 7 lakh 25,000 formally recorded consumers (with various gas agencies) of cylinders in Jalandhar.

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Amidst a shortage of cylinders, especially in rural areas, teams of the Food and Civil Supply Department have been raiding multiple locations for the past two days.

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After The Tribune highlighted the shortage of both residential and commercial cylinders at Mandala and Mehatpur, teams also raided establishments at Mehatpur on Saturday to check hoarding. At Mehatpur, teams found 8 to 10 empty cylinders stocked at two places (village Adra Mann and Mehatpur) but officials said no black marketing or hoarding has been detected so far.

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Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal said necessary staff is being deployed for checking black marketing, which will ensure that complaints and information received are immediately forwarded for prompt action to the committee constituted under the leadership of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General).

Meanwhile, sources said the supply glitches in Jalandhar have been caused due to the crashing of the official portal one of one of the gas agencies and closure of issuance of cylinders in one of the shifts. However, they said officials have addressed these issues and also got the closed shifts restarted to ensure smooth flow of cylinders.

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District Food Supply Controller Narinder Singh said, "The teams of the department are on their toes and gas agency godowns have been raided across Saturday and even on Sunday. Barring some (empty) cylinders stocked with due consent of villagers to facilitate refilling, no case of black marketing has yet come to the fore. All efforts are being made to ensure smooth supply."

DC Dr Himanshu Aggarwal said no caps had so far been placed on the issue of cylinders to any establishments (commercial or residential) in Jalandhar. He added in view of the current situation, the district administration is closely monitoring the entire scenario through the special committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General). Besides, teams of district administration are continuously conducting checks at gas agencies and godowns to ensure smooth supply and distribution of domestic gas cylinders. The DC appealed to disregard shortage rumours and refrain from panic buying of cylinders.