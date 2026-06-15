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Home / Jalandhar / Encroachments choke road to Nurmahal Sarai, locals raise concern

Encroachments choke road to Nurmahal Sarai, locals raise concern

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Our Correspondent
Nakodar, Updated At : 04:43 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Roadside encroachments . For Representation only
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Encroachment on approach road to historical monument Nurmahal Sarai has become a headache for residents and tourists.

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Vendors and shopkeepers continue to encroach upon the approach road to Nurmahal Sarai, a protected monument. Vendors selling fruit juice, vegetables and other eatables have installed temporary stalls with alleged connivance of government officials. Some shopkeepers selling building materials have blatantly placed hardware materials in front of their shops.

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Customers, pickup vehicles and auto rickshaw drivers have made the approach road their permanent parking stand. Residents have repeatedly asked the director general of Archaeological Survey of India to remove unauthorised parking encroachments on the approach road. They have even brought this problem to the notice of the Union cultural minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India.

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The MC had passed a unanimous resolution to protect the Nurmahal Sarai, but it is reluctant to clear the encroachments on the approach road under political pressure. The municipal council (MC) removed girders to regulate traffic on it in 2015.

These girders were installed when the approach road was declared no traffic zone following an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. But after some time, the MC removed iron ropes from these girders, which regulated traffic from 9 am to 6 pm.

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