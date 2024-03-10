 End of Chaudhary era in Kartarpur segment : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
End of Chaudhary era in Kartarpur segment

Congress announces ex-DCP Rajinder as halqa in charge

PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with ex-DCP Rajinder Singh ( 2nd from left ) during a rally in Kartarpur. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 9

The Congress leadership today announced the falling of curtains on the legacy of Chaudhary family in the Kartarpur Assembly segment, which had been holding the fort for the party for the past several decades.

Rajinder Singh

The party leadership, including Punjab in charge Devender Yadav, PPCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring, LoP Partap Bajwa, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and local MLAs, jointly announced that former Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajinder Singh would now be the in-charge of the area in place of former MLA Chaudhary Surinder Singh.

Chaudhary Surinder is the son of former minister and five-time MLA Chaudhary Jagjit Singh and grandson of former minister Master Gurbanta Singh. He had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the Jalandhar bypoll last year when his aunt Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary was the candidate after the demise of Chaudhary Jagjit’s younger brother and MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh. Though he was persuaded to join back the Congress, he was kept sidelined. His son Damanvir S Chaudhary got elected as the president of the Jalandhar Youth Congress in July last but he too remains less active. During a rally held at Kartarpur today, the first person to announce the replacement publicly was Chaudhary Surinder’s cousin and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary. Soon after, everyone, including MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, Randhawa, Warring, Bajwa and Yadav, started congratulating Rajinder Singh and clicked pictures with him raising hands for him. All leaders recalled the era of Chaudhary Santokh Singh and Master Gurbanta Singh, but they all concluded saying that sometimes the next generations are not that capable.

Will resign if I do not get justice: Kotli

On the occasion, all leaders sided with Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli over Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann passing objectionable remarks against him in the Vidhan Sabha. Kotli said: “I will definitely continue to seek action from the House and the Speaker for the ill-words spoken against me. The Speaker has told us that he has received the appeal for privilege motion moved on the matter. In the House, he seemed to be totally towing the line of the CM. If I do not get justice, I will resign as the MLA”.

