Enforce road safety measures strictly: ADC to cops

Enforce road safety measures strictly: ADC to cops

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:10 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Aparna MB has directed the traffic police to enforce road safety measures strictly to ensure smooth and disciplined traffic movement across the district.

Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, the ADC emphasised the need for registering FIRs in all hit-and-run cases to ensure no incident goes unreported. She also called for strict action against illegal parking and underage driving, highlighting their role in increasing road accidents.

Reviewing key aspects of the traffic management, the ADC stressed the importance of traffic signboard awareness programmes in schools, timely identification and rectification of black spots and the synchronisation of traffic lights at major inter-sections to prevent congestion.

She further directed officials to intensify action against drunk driving cases and strictly enforce one-way traffic regulations at designated locations to prevent traffic jams.

SDM Balbir Raj Singh, members of the committee, and representatives from various departments were present at the meeting. The ADC reiterated that road safety remains a top priority and urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure safer roads for citizens.

