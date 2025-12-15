Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of 'dunki' route agents

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.41 crore acquired by travel agents using proceeds of crime. The agents were reportedly involved in sending people to the US through “dunki” route.

The ED has attached the properties of agents Shubham Sharma, Jagjit Singh and Surmukh Singh. The attached assets include agricultural land, residential premises, business premises and bank accounts in the names of agents and their family members.

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by the Punjab and Haryana Police under various Sections of the BNS and Immigration Act related to deportation of 330 Indian nationals by the US government to India via military cargo planes in February 2025 as they had entered the US illegally.

ED investigations revealed that these agents and their associates used to cheat gullible people by luring them on the pretext of sending them to the USA legally and charged hefty money for that.

They, however, used to send them to the US illegally via dangerous routes through various South American countries. These people were tortured during the journey, made to arrange more money and commit illegal acts.