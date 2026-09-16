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Home / Jalandhar / Engineer honoured for ensuring smooth water supply services

Engineer honoured for ensuring smooth water supply services

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:19 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Engineer Pardeep Chutani, SDO, being honoured on the occasion of Engineers’ Day in Phagwara.
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The Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club (regd), Phagwara, honoured engineer Pardeep Chutani, SDO, on the occasion of Engineers’ Day in recognition of his dedicated services in maintaining and improving water supply in Phagwara. Club office-bearers said that access to clean and uninterrupted drinking water was one of the basic necessities of life and that the responsibilities being discharged by Pardeep Chutani in the field of water supply deserved appreciation. They said his sincerity, hard work and commitment to public welfare had contributed to the effective delivery of an essential civic service. The club extended its best wishes to Chutani on Engineers’ Day and appreciated his efforts in carrying out his responsibilities. Club president Rahul Sharma, general secretary Vitin Puri, project director NK Sharma and Harjinder Gogna congratulated him and commended his services. The club members also stressed the importance of conserving water and promoting its judicious use. They said greater public awareness about water conservation and the need for efficient and responsible water supply was essential, particularly in view of the growing demand for this vital resource. The club said the message of “Clean Water, Healthy Life” should be taken forward through sustained awareness among people about the importance of preserving water resources and ensuring their proper utilisation. Ranveer Parmar, Prem Gupta, Arjun Kumar and Joga were also present on the occasion.

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