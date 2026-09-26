English poetry collection finds place in Punjabi literary space

In a setting more commonly associated with Punjabi literature and language, an English poetry collection found a place of honour at the District Language Office in Hoshiarpur, underlining the increasingly multilingual character of the region’s literary culture.

The book, “What I Observed in My Life” by poet Ashok Kumar, was formally released at a literary gathering organised by the District Language Office. The event brought together writers, literary enthusiasts and admirers of poetry, with the discussion moving beyond the language of the book to the experiences and themes that shaped it.

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Welcoming the participants, Dr Jaswant Rai, Research Officer, Language Department, Hoshiarpur, described the Language Department as an important meeting place for writers and literature lovers. He said that while the department remained committed to promoting Punjabi language and culture, it also continued to encourage literary work in Hindi, Urdu and English.

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Speaking about Ashok Kumar’s collection, Dr Rai noted that the poems explore subjects such as nature, morality, romanticism, spirituality and mysticism. He observed that the poet had attempted to transform personal observations and experiences into poetic reflections on life.

The discussion around the book also brought out different dimensions of the poet’s creative journey. Manish Modgil described Ashok Kumar’s poems as reflecting the experiences of childhood, youth and maturity, suggesting that the collection could be read as a poetic record of different stages of life.

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Poet Raj Kumar Ghasipuria termed the collection a meaningful addition to English literature. His observation placed the book within the broader literary landscape rather than viewing it merely as an individual publication. What gave the gathering a distinctive character was the fact that an English-language book was being celebrated at an institution primarily associated with the promotion of Indian languages.

The Language Department honoured Ashok Kumar with a set of books. For Ashok Kumar, the release was not merely the launch of a collection but an opportunity to place his personal observations, emotions and reflections before a literary audience.