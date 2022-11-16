Enrolment campaign launched at govt school

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 15

Government Primary School, Bhangal Kalan in Nawanshahr, organised a function to celebrate the Children’s Day. On the occasion, an enrollment campaign for Session was organised ‘Each One Bring One Campaign’ for enrolment for Session 2023.

The District Parho Punjab team, headed by District Coordinator Satnam Singh, Assistant Coordinator Neelkamal and Block Master Trainer Sapna Bassi and members of the Bhangal Kalan village panchayat were also present on the occasion.

NRIs from the village also attended the function, and lauded the efforts being made by the school management and panchayat members for sprucing up the school infrastructure at the school and increasing the enrolment.

Village sarpach Sandeep Singh has vowed to arrange an auto rickshaw for the school in the coming session. The Parho Punjab team, in their address, thanked the panchayat members and NRIs Gurnek Singh, Kulwant Singh and Sharanjeet Gogi for their contribution in the development of the school.

Assistant Coordinator Neelkamal dwelt on the facilities being provided by the department.