Ensure availability of Markfed products at general stores: Minister

Adampur, November 14
Celebrating the 69th All India Cooperative Week here at the Markfed Canneries in Chuharwali, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak stressed the need for ensuring the availability of the best products in market for the public.
While inaugurating the cooperative week, Lal Chand Kataruchak also emphasised that people should make use of products of cooperative societies such as Markfed. “These products are healthy and unadulterated,” he said while adding that the Punjab government has been planning to enhance the export volume of Markfed products, among others. He also announced that Markfed products would soon be made available at general stores across the state.
Markfed MD Ramvir stated that the 69th All India Cooperative Week is focussed on various themes. Cooperative societies leaders also stated that the state government been strengthening the network of cooperatives societies in Punjab.
The minister also visited the stalls exhibited by some cooperative societies. Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, Chief Manager Personnel Rakesh Kumar Popli, Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies Sarabjit Kaur and Deputy Registrar Jagjit Singh were also present on the occasion.
