'Ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach the needy'

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 31

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash today met with the administrative officials in Phagwara. He asked the officials to ensure that the benefits various welfare schemes of the Central Government reach every needy person. He stressed the need for improving the living standards of the weaker sections of society.

He was enlightened about the welfare schemes of the Central Government and the benefit of the needy through the MPLADS, the Amrit Sarovar and PM Swanidhi scheme, in a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Paramjit Kaur, Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh and other officials.

The Union Minister said the estimates regarding the development works should be prepared and sent immediately so that the development works can get more impetus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Development Paramjit Kaur said that for the public interest, the public welfare and development-oriented schemes of the Punjab Government and the Central Government will be implemented without any delay.

The Minister said the officials should evaluate the public welfare schemes on a weekly basis so that their benefits reach every needy person. During the meeting, officials of the Revenue Department, the Municipal Corporation, the Rural Development Department, the Water Supply Department, the Health Department and the Education Department were present, among others.