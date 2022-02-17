Ensure compliance with pre-poll instructions, Jalandhar DC orders officials

Ensure compliance with pre-poll instructions, Jalandhar DC orders officials

DC Ghanshyam Thori reviews poll preparedness during a meeting with Returning Officers in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday asked officials to ensure strict compliance of all pre-poll instructions of the Election Commission as the campaign will end 48-hour before the voting to be held on February 20. The district administration has also declared a 48-hour dry day before the polling besides dry day on March 10, 2022 the day of counting.

All political functionaries and outsiders, who are canvassing for different candidates and political parties in different constituencies, will have to leave immediately with stopping of canvassing. Such functionaries and political leaders brought from outside and not voters of the constituency cannot stay or remain present in the constituency after the campaign period is over. The DC also asked all the political parties and candidates to bring the instructions of the EC to the notice of all political outsiders to ensure free and fair elections.

As per the instructions of the EC, the civil and police administration will conduct checking of community halls, where the outsiders/political functionaries can be kept besides verification of lodges and guesthouses to keep a track of the list of occupants. He also stated that check-posts would be laid at the borders of constituencies to keep an eye on the vehicular movement from outside the constituency. The identity of the people/group of people will also be checked to find out that whether they are voters or not.

Voting from 8am to 6pm

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said as per the instructions of the EC the 48-hour dry day has been declared from the evening of February 18 till the completion of voting in the district. He said orders had been issued prohibiting the sale and distribution of liquour in hotels, restaurants, bars or others shops. During the dry days no spirituous, fermented or intoxication liquors or any other substances of similar nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating hours, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area.

