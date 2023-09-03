Ensure drainage of water along roadside: ADC to NHAI officials

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 2

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, who is also MC Commissioner, visited different areas of Phagwara city where he inspected some of the spots where water was accumulated along the national highway here on Saturday.

Later, he held a special meeting with officials of the NHAI, the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Panchal told the NHAI officials to pay attention to the maintenance of the above/under national highway elevated bridge and the service line and ensure a patchwork on the national highway road and drainage of the water accumulated on the roadside immediately. Further, he said both sides of the road near Sugar Mill Chowk should be opened so that residents were spared inconvenience.

Dengue cases are increasing in Phagwara city. It has been observed that every fifth house in most of the mohallas in the city are in the grip of viral fever.

Industrialist Ashok Sethi said industrialists were facing acute shortage of labourers as around 500 migratory labourers seem to be suffering from the viral fever.

Meanwhile, sensing the dengue threat mostly in narrow streets, Phagwara MC Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, while talking to mediapersons, said in the series of continuous operations to deal with the problem, they arranged five handy fogging machines for fogging in these narrow streets.

Panchal said fogging was being done in densely populated localities to prevent the spread of dengue in the city. Senior Medical Officer, Phagwara, Lehmber Ram said a total of 84 cases of dengue were recorded in government and private hospitals, but the number could be higher as reports from many doctors could not be received yet.

Panchal again apprised the city residents that dengue mosquito bred in stagnant clean waters, so all should take care that no clean water was left accumulated in the open in and near our houses. Panchal said he hoped that all residents would be able to deal with the problem.

#Phagwara