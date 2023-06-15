Ensure implementation of flood protection measures, says DC

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 14

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has instructed officials to ensure the implementation of flood protection measures in advance so that any adverse situation can be dealt with in a smooth manner.

In a meeting held to review the flood protection measures today, the DC asked the MC officials to ensure the cleaning of drains in advance besides identifying the sensitive areas for floods so that all preventive steps can be taken.

Advocating the implementation of District Disaster Management Plan by all departments, the DC said that coordination was the most important part.

He also made it clear that no official would leave the station without the written approval of a competent authority. Officials of the health department were asked to ensure proper stock of medicines/medical teams/ambulance service besides arranging of fodder for cattle by the animal husbandry department.

Prominent among those present in the meeting were officials of the SDRF, ADC (G) Amarpreet Kaur, ADC (D) Parmjit Kaur, SDMs Sanjeev Sharma and Lal Vishwash Bains, DRO Aditya Gupta and DDPO Harjinder Singh.