 Ensure implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme, DEOs told : The Tribune India

Ensure implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme, DEOs told

Ensure implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme, DEOs told

The District Child Protection Officer has been conducting checking in various schools in Nawanshahr. file photo



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 4

Though it has been over seven years since the school safe vahan policy came into being, many schools are yet implement the it properly. Now, the Education Department has issued a letter in this regard. In the letter, the District Education Officers (DEOs) have been asked to hold meetings with the heads of private schools and tell them about the policy and its rules. The policy was introduced so that no accidents happen.

In Nawanshahr, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) has been conducting checking in various schools. Kanchan Arora, the DCPO, said in February, the checking was done and at least eight challans were issued.

“We give warnings to the school heads. If they don’t comply with the orders, challans are issued. Safety of children cannot be compromised,” she said. She further made an appeal to parents to inform the officials if they feel any problem with the school vans. “Lack of women attendants is one of the main points which we feel was lacking in most of the school buses at this point of time,” Kanchan Arora said.

According to the scheme, the schools should have type and model of vehicle, installation of flashing light/buzzer working at the time of boarding and de-boarding of bus, seating capacity, speed governor, CCTV cameras, type of door of bus, availability of lock on doors, registration number, emergency exit and first-aid box, women attendants etc in their buses.

It is also mentioned in the letter that a school level transport committee should also get constituted which will meet every month to discuss the matters pertaining to safe transportation of school children and evolve suitable plan of action.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

2
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

3
Nation

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

4
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

5
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

6
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

7
Himachal

Himachal amends 51-year-old law, provides equitable rights to daughters

8
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

9
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

10
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Exorbitant fee: Private school served notice

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Noida guzzled liquor worth Rs 1,652 crore in a year

Man held for creating fake Insta profile of girl

Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

SAD, BSP not on same page over Jalandhar bypoll

Youth held for attacking cop

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Congress ‘padyatra’ in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘missing’

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC

Trains stopped, stock at Rajpura Thermal Power Plant affected

File cleared, more staff for dental college soon: Minister