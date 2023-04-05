Ensure implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme, DEOs told

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 4

Though it has been over seven years since the school safe vahan policy came into being, many schools are yet implement the it properly. Now, the Education Department has issued a letter in this regard. In the letter, the District Education Officers (DEOs) have been asked to hold meetings with the heads of private schools and tell them about the policy and its rules. The policy was introduced so that no accidents happen.

In Nawanshahr, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) has been conducting checking in various schools. Kanchan Arora, the DCPO, said in February, the checking was done and at least eight challans were issued.

“We give warnings to the school heads. If they don’t comply with the orders, challans are issued. Safety of children cannot be compromised,” she said. She further made an appeal to parents to inform the officials if they feel any problem with the school vans. “Lack of women attendants is one of the main points which we feel was lacking in most of the school buses at this point of time,” Kanchan Arora said.

According to the scheme, the schools should have type and model of vehicle, installation of flashing light/buzzer working at the time of boarding and de-boarding of bus, seating capacity, speed governor, CCTV cameras, type of door of bus, availability of lock on doors, registration number, emergency exit and first-aid box, women attendants etc in their buses.

It is also mentioned in the letter that a school level transport committee should also get constituted which will meet every month to discuss the matters pertaining to safe transportation of school children and evolve suitable plan of action.