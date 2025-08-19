Ensure injured cop gets best treatment: Mother to DGP

A week since Constable Gurpreet Singh got critically injured as part of the bomb disposal squad in Amritsar, his family has demanded from the police to ensure that he gets a good medical treatment.

Baljit Kaur, mother of the wounded constable deployed with the 7 IRB/235, describing his condition, said, "He has lost vision in one eye and has injury in his second eye too. He has lost complete sense of hearing from one ear and he has partial hearing from the second one. All his fingers from the left hand have got amputated. He has lost the last phalanges from all fingers of his right hand too. His right leg too has been badly damaged."

Baljit Kaur has said her son is deployed with the bomb disposal squad in Jalandhar and had been called for duty on August 10 to Amritsar where the tragic incident occurred. He was quickly moved to Amandeep Hospital. Seeing his critical condition, he was referred to the PGI in Chandigarh.

The family has demanded from the DGP that a gazetted officer of the Punjab Police be asked to consult the doctors at the PGI for coordination and to ensure speedy treatment. "We are feeling concerned for him and that his case he handled on priority", the constable's family has expressed concern.