Ensure proper implementation of MGNREGA, says labour union

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

The Pendu Mazdoor Union (PMU) organised a rally in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office to demand necessary steps be taken to ensure proper implementation of the MGNREGA scheme in various district blocks. A demand letter was handed over to ADC (Development) Varinder Singh Bajwa, who assured a meeting with the union on June 8 to discuss the problems being faced by MGNREGA workers in the district.

PMU state president Tarsem Peter highlighted the lack of proper implementation of the scheme that was resulting in corruption and increasing problems for MGNREGA workers in blocks such as Mehatpur, Nakodar, Noormahal, Jalandhar West, Shahkot, and Lohian.

He said despite giving a demand letter on the problems faced by workers to the respective BDPOs, the scheme continued to be implemented arbitrarily, without proper village meetings or social audits being conducted, leading to projects not being implemented and workers not getting hundred days of employment.

He also alleged that corruption was rampant due to a lack of transparency in the working of MGNREGA and BDPO officials avoiding action against politically patronised sarpanches.